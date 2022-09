Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bowman & Brooke on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Exactech Inc. to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, over damages allegedly caused by a faulty knee replacement device, was filed by the Poynter Law Group on behalf of Betty Carol Clark. The case is 4:22-cv-00890, Clark v. Exactech Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 27, 2022, 7:45 PM