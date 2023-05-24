New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

DISH Network, a leading satellite television provider, was hit with a data breach class action Wednesday in Colorado District Court following a Feb. 2023 ransomware attack. The complaint, filed by Chestnut Cambronne PA and the Sanford Law Firm, contends that the defendant negligently failed to safeguard the personal identifying information of customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01315, Clark v. DISH Network L.L.C.

Telecommunications

May 24, 2023, 8:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Clark

Plaintiffs

Chestnut Cambronne PA

defendants

DISH Network L.L.C.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims