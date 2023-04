New Suit - Employment

Deere & Co. and UAW Local 865 were hit with a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit on Wednesday in Illinois Central District Court. The suit was brought by Jim Rochford & Associates on behalf of a former assembler. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-04065, Clark v. Deere & Co. et al.

Agriculture

April 26, 2023, 6:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Glenda Clark

Plaintiffs

Jim Rochford & Associates Law Firm

defendants

Deere & Company

UAW, Local 865

nature of claim: 720/pertaining to labor union relations