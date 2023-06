New Suit - Employment

Adams and Reese filed an employment discrimination lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Northern District Court against Coastal Skin Surgery and Dermatology. The suit was brought on behalf of a plaintiff claiming a gender-based pay disparity. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00154, Clark v. Coastal Skin Surgery And Dermatology, P.L.

Health Care

June 06, 2023, 6:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Jessica Clark

Adams and Reese

defendants

Coastal Skin Surgery And Dermatology, P.L.

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches