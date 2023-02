New Suit - Employment

AutoZone was sued Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of a former sales manager who claims she was sexually harassed and treated with hostility from management due to her pregnancy and related health issues. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00704, Clark v. Autozone, Inc. et al.