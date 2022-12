Who Got The Work

Justin M. Penn and Joseph D. Kern of Hinshaw & Culbertson have stepped in as defense counsel to Asset Recovery Solutions in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The action was filed Nov. 3 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Litigation Practice Group on behalf of Tina Clark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber, is 1:22-cv-06106, Clark v. Asset Recovery Solutions, LLC.

Illinois

December 19, 2022, 4:40 AM