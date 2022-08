Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Meagher & Geer on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AmTrust and Associated Industries Insurance to Arizona District Court. The suit, over the disputed terms of a life insurance policy, was filed by Becker & House on behalf of Janie Clark. The case is 2:22-cv-01445, Clark v. AmTrust North America Inc. et al.

Insurance

August 25, 2022, 8:36 PM