New Suit - Copyright

Amazon.com and other defendants were slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who contends that his written work titled, 'Heaven's Pen' was misappropriated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01306, Clark v. Alexander et al.

Internet & Social Media

March 30, 2023, 4:34 AM

Plaintiffs

George Lee Clark

defendants

Amazon.com, Inc.

Dr. Eben Alexander, III

Prometheus Entertainment

Simon and Shuster, Inc.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims