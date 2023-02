New Suit - Employment

The Cochran Law Firm filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Tennessee Middle District Court on behalf of Walter E. Clark III. The suit, over alleged race-based employment discrimination, brings claims against Electric Power Board of Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County d/b/a Nashville Electric Service. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00095, Clark III v. Electric Power Board of Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County.

Energy

February 02, 2023, 6:28 AM