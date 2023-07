News From Law.com

Clark Hill, focused on growing in its existing offices, has expanded in Chicago by combining with the 16-lawyer Funkhouser Vegosen Liebman & Dunn, boosting the lawyer head count in Chicago to more than 90. John Hensien, chief executive officer of Clark Hill, said the combination with Funkhouser Vegosen increases the firm's bench strength in Chicago, and the lawyers are a "real solid cultural fit" and bring a great client base.

July 06, 2023, 5:06 PM

