Clark Hill Expands Philly Presence Via Conrad OBrien Merger ...

Am Law 200 firm Clark Hill picked up 18 litigators through a combination with Philadelphia-based boutique Conrad O'Brien that went into effect Wednesday. "In combining with top-notch firms like Conrad O'Brien that share our commitment to client service, diversity and professional development, Clark Hill has strategically grown to meet our clients' evolving needs," John Hensien, chief executive officer of Clark Hill, said in a statement announcing the combination Wednesday morning. "Our expansion in recent years enables us to attract and retain outstanding talent and broaden our depth of service offerings internationally," Hensien added.

February 01, 2023, 9:23 AM