Clark Hill Expands C-Suite, Creating Chief Legal Officer Slo...

News From Law.com

In another Big Law C-suite expansion, Clark Hill has named Dallas member Jadd Masso as the firm's first chief legal officer, a position that oversees the office of general counsel and other risk-management responsibilities, such as conflicts clearance and new client intake. Clark Hill chief executive officer John Hensien wrote in a press release that the firm created the chief legal officer position to "bring an additional level of oversight and leadership" to the office of the GC and risk management. The new C-suite position was necessitated by the Am Law 200 firm's growth in recent years, the firm said.

Legal Services - Large Law

June 20, 2023, 7:39 PM

