Former Dentons local real estate practice chair Blaine Lamperski and attorney John Bonaccorsi have joined Clark Hill's Pittsburgh office as members. The real estate duo, along with senior associate Carrie Fox, joined Clark Hill on January 17 looking for an integrated platform to service their clients. Lamperski covers acquisitions and sales leasing, while Bonaccorsi handles acquisitions, dispositions, and commercial real estate matters.

February 14, 2024, 11:38 AM

