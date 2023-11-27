Clark Hill Adds Financial Services Practice to Collin County...

News From Law.com

Clark Hill has added the banking and financial services practice to its Collin County office by hiring Vedder Price shareholder Aaron Turner as a member in Collin County, where he expects to expand his practice. Turner joined Clark Hill on Oct. 13, after nearly three years at Vedder Price, where he helped launch the Dallas office in January 2021. He said he moved to Clark Hill, because of the firm's large network of offices, top-tier rankings in banking and finance, and its commitment to Collin County, which is north of Dallas.

Legal Services - Large Law

November 27, 2023, 4:00 AM

nature of claim: /