Regions Bank was sued Thursday in Arkansas Eastern District Court. The court case was brought by the Bowen Law Firm on behalf of Greg Clark and Tammy Clark, who contend that the bank failed to protect them from or reimburse them in the wake of an account takeover. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00671, Clark et al v. Regions Financial Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

July 20, 2023, 4:00 PM

Greg Clark

Tammy Clark

Bowen Law Firm PLLC

Regions Financial Corporation

