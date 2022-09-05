Who Got The Work

James D. DeBartolo of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai, Gree USA Inc. and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product. The suit was filed July 21 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Kolb Clare & Arnold on behalf of Jeremy and Christine Clark and Travelers Personal Insurance Co. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joel H. Slomsky, is 2:22-cv-02865, Clark et al v. Gree U.S.A., Inc. et al.

Insurance

September 05, 2022, 4:48 AM