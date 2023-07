Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cox, Sterling, Vandiver & Botteicher on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Dollar General to Arkansas Western District Court. The complaint was filed by the Nobles Law Firm on behalf of three former employees who contend that they were forced to resign due to a separate employee’s misbehavior. The case is 5:23-cv-05109, Clark et al v. Dolgencorp, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 05, 2023, 3:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Hunter Jones

Jennifer Frasier

Rebecca Clark

Ethan Nobles

defendants

Dolgencorp, LLC

defendant counsels

Cox, Sterling, Vandiver & Botteicher, PLLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims