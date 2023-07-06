Who Got The Work

Kirkland & Ellis partners Stefan H. Atkinson and Byron Pacheco have stepped in as defense counsel to BRC Inc., a coffee company, and Black Rifle Coffee Co. in a pending securities lawsuit. The action, filed June 22 in New York Southern District Court by Federman & Sherwood on behalf of John Brian Clark, JBC Structured Products LLC and Marathon Capital LLC, accuses the defendants of breaching a warrant agreement which resulted in over $1 million in damages. According to the suit, due to an untimely filing of a Form S-1, the plaintiffs were were forced to sell calls and/or liquidate some of their warrants at a loss. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, is 1:23-cv-05340, Clark et al v. Brc Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 06, 2023, 7:54 AM

