BRC Inc., a coffee company, and Black Rifle Coffee Co. were slapped with a securities lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court in connection with its SPAC merger with SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp. I. The court action, brought by Federman & Sherwood on behalf of John Brian Clark, JBC Structured Products LLC and Marathon Capital LLC, accuses the defendants of breaching a warrant agreement which resulted in over $1 million in damages. According to the suit, due to an untimely filing of a Form S-1, the plaintiffs were were forced to sell calls and/or liquidate some of their warrants at a loss. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05340, Clark et al v. Brc Inc. et al.

