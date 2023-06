New Suit - Consumer Class Action

BMW of North America and an affiliate were hit with a consumer class action on Friday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Carella, Byrne, Cecchi, Brody & Agnello, alleges that certain BMW vehicles contain defective airbag inflators that can explode, sending shrapnel into the passenger compartment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03552, Clark et al v. BMW Of North America, LLC et al.

Automotive

June 30, 2023, 5:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Kristen Luiz

Ryan Charles Clark

Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello

defendants

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

BMW Of North America, LLC

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product