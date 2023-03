New Suit - Contract

Porter Wright Morris & Arthur filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Indiana Southern District Court on behalf of Brian Clark, CRD Mobile Cleanrooms Inc. and Cleanroom Design LLC. The complaint, over unpaid invoices, takes aim at Blackbear Investment Holdings Inc. and Modular Devices Acquisition LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00511, Clark et al v. Blackbear Investment Holdings, Inc. et al.

