Brian W. Sprinkle of Hawkins Parnell & Young has entered an appearance for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed Sept. 20 in Georgia Southern District Court by Spilman Thomas & Battle and Drew Eckl & Farnham on behalf of Clark Core Services and the Webstaurant Store LLC, accuses the defendant of failing to timely pick up goods in accordance with an executed warehouse agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker, is 4:23-cv-00272, Clark Core Services, LLC et al v. J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. et al.
Transportation & Logistics
November 06, 2023, 10:19 AM