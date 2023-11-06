Who Got The Work

Brian W. Sprinkle of Hawkins Parnell & Young has entered an appearance for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed Sept. 20 in Georgia Southern District Court by Spilman Thomas & Battle and Drew Eckl & Farnham on behalf of Clark Core Services and the Webstaurant Store LLC, accuses the defendant of failing to timely pick up goods in accordance with an executed warehouse agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker, is 4:23-cv-00272, Clark Core Services, LLC et al v. J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

November 06, 2023, 10:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Clark Core Services, LLC

The Webstaurant Store, LLC

Plaintiffs

Spilman Thomas & Battle

Drew Eckl & Farnham

defendants

J.B. Hunt Transport Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Consultative Sales Professionals, LLC

Cycle Up Supply Chain Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Hawkins Parnell & Young

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract