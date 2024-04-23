Who Got The Work

Hunton Andrews Kurth partner Armin Ghiam has entered an appearance for Rudolph Management Ltd. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed March 13 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of independent asset management firm Clark Capital Management Group, pursues claims against the defendant for the ongoing use of the 'Navigator' marks in connection with offering similar financial counseling and planning services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mia Roberts Perez, is 2:24-cv-01094, Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. v. Rudolph Management, Ltd.

Investment Firms

April 23, 2024, 8:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

Rudolph Management, Ltd.

defendant counsels

Hunton Andrews Kurth

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims