Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at King & Spalding on Monday removed a privacy class action against Home Depot to California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Keller Grover and the Law Offices of Scot D. Bernstein, accuses the defendant of recording and monitoring outgoing telephone calls to California customers without consent in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. The case is 3:22-cv-07487, Clark-Alonso v. Home Depot USA Inc.