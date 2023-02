News From Law.com

In a published decision, the New Jersey Appellate Division declined to apply the statutory bar in NJSA 39:6A-4.5(a) to a plaintiff's claims over the second of two accidents at the same location—30 minutes later—and found that the plaintiffs-decedent was not "operating" an uninsured vehicle during the second accident.

Insurance

February 27, 2023, 2:28 PM