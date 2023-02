News From Law.com

Republican Georgia lawmakers are again trying to erect a statue of U.S. Supreme Court Justice and Georgia native Clarence Thomas on the state Capitol grounds in Atlanta, in what many Democrats, particularly Black ones, see as an insensitive display of partisan power. The Georgia state Senate voted 32-20 along party lines on Tuesday to mandate a statue of the Pin Point, Georgia, native.

Georgia

February 14, 2023, 3:52 PM