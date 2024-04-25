Clare Locke, Securing Overseas Alliance, Plots Smart Growth ...

News From Law.com

Months after the exit of several partners, defamation law boutique Clare Locke sees its new alliance with two overseas law firms as part of its growth strategy to address increasing demand from clients facing reputational attacks. Alexandria, Virginia-based Clare Locke, which was founded in 2014 by Kirkland & Ellis alums Tom Clare and Libby Locke, announced this month it was forging an alliance with U.K.-based Schillings and Australian-based Giles George. Under the alliance, the three firms will share resources to expand the firms' geographic reach, offering services to clients facing cross-border reputation, privacy and security matters.

