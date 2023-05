Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Tuesday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of warranty against BMW of North America to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Knight Law Group on behalf of John Clanin. The case is 3:23-cv-00949, Clanin v. BMW of North America, LLC et al.

Automotive

May 23, 2023, 6:04 PM

Plaintiffs

John Clanin

Plaintiffs

Knight Law Group, LLP

defendants

BMW of North America, LLC

Does 1 through 10, inclusive

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

LeClairRyan

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract