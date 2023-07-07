Who Got The Work

Georges A. Haddad of Clark Hill and attorneys from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have entered appearances for BMW of North America in a pending breach-of-warranty lawsuit. The complaint, for claims under the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, was filed May 23 in California Southern District Court by the Knight Law Group on behalf of the purchaser of a 2018 BMW 330e vehicle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James E. Simmons Jr., is 3:23-cv-00949, Clanin v. BMW of North America, LLC et al.

Automotive

July 07, 2023, 6:16 AM

Plaintiffs

John Clanin

Plaintiffs

Knight Law Group, LLP

defendants

BMW of North America, LLC

Does 1 through 10, inclusive

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

Clark Hill

LeClairRyan

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract