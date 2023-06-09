Aetna, a health care insurance company, and NationsBenefits LLC were hit with a data breach class action Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, brought by Robbins, Geller, Rudman & Dowd and Gainey, McKenna & Egleston, accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate security measures leaving over 3 million people vulnerable to a January 2023 cyberattack. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-61107, Clancy v. NationsBenefits, LLC et al.
Health Care
June 09, 2023, 2:04 PM