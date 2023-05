Removed To Federal Court

Delta Air Lines on Monday removed a consumer class action to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Hilgers Graben PLLC, claims that the defendant charges hidden fees for travel assistance through its website. The defendant is represented by King & Spalding and Stack Fernandez & Harris. The case is 0:23-cv-60799, Clampet v. Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 01, 2023, 3:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Holly Clampet

defendants

Delta Air Lines, Inc

defendant counsels

Stack Fernandez & Harris, P.A.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract