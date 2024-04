News From Law.com

Kline & Specter's claims that it has been the target of threats and antisemitic messages spurred by ex-associate Thomas Bosworth's social media posts failed to convince a Philadelphia judge to limit the disclosure of certain discovery materials. The ruling comes amid broader fighting between the parties over discovery, with both sides seeking sanctions and accusing the other of attempting to stymie the discovery process.

April 15, 2024, 5:07 PM

