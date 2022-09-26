Who Got The Work

Jennifer L. Markowski and Christopher J. Redd of Freeman, Mathis & Gary have stepped in to defend S & S Healthcare in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 12 in Iowa Southern District Court by Nyemaster Goode PC on behalf of ClaimDoc LLC, an ERISA co-fiduciary, accuses Athena Healthcare Associates Inc. of failing to pay over $9 million in ERISA fund contributions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert W. Pratt, is 4:22-cv-00263, ClaimDoc, LLC v. Athena Healthcare Associates, Inc. et al.

Iowa

September 26, 2022, 7:00 AM