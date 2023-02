Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr on Friday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Rowan University, Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by McLaughlin & Lauricella and Laffey, Bucci & Kent on behalf of a plaintiff claiming sexual assault. The case is 1:23-cv-00968, C.K. v. Rowan University.

Education

February 17, 2023, 7:15 PM