Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Plunkett Cooney on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Butler Propco LLC to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit, over claims related to real property, was filed by Bonahoom & Bobilya on behalf of CJ Automotive Indiana. The case is 1:23-cv-00045, CJ Automotive Indiana, LLC v. Butler Propco, LLC.

Real Estate

February 01, 2023, 1:05 PM