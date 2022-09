News From Law.com International

Families suing banana grower Chiquita Brands International for its alleged role in funding paramilitary death squads in Colombia will be able to proceed with their case after the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta last week unanimously reversed a Florida district court summary judgment and reinstated claims against Chiquita in a historic lawsuit over the company's role in funding paramilitary groups in Colombia.

September 12, 2022, 3:30 PM