Civil Rights lawyer William Wagstaff III started law school while on federal house arrest. And now he's running to be District Attorney of Westchester County. Wagstaff announced his candidacy Nov. 20. The current DA, Miriam Rocah, said in late October that she would not be seeking a second term.

New York

November 27, 2023, 5:05 PM

