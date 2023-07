News From Law.com

The National Law Journal recently recognized Joseph Sellers, Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll co-chair of the firm's civil rights & employment practice, with the Elite Trial Lawyers Lifetime Achievement Award. He sat down with NLJ to discuss some of his career milestones as well as concerns he has for the future of civil rights in the United States.

July 17, 2023, 9:00 AM

