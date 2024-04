Civil RICO Suit Accuses Big Pharma and Benefit Managers of I...

News From Law.com

Multiple drug manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers, CVS Health, Eli Lilkly, Novo Nordisk and others face civil RICO claims from the International Union of Operating Engineers Local No. 478 Health Fund.The plaintiff is a Taft Hartley fund, which provides union members with health benefits.It filed suit Monday in Connecticut District Court against Eli Lily and Co., Novo Nordisk Inc., Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC, Evernorth Health Inc., Express Scripts Inc., Express Scripts Administrators, Medco Health Solutions Inc., ESI Mail Pharmacy Service Inc., Express Scripts Pharmacy Inc., CVS Health Corp., CVS Pharmacy Inc., Caremark Rx LLC, Caremark PCS Health LLC, UnitedHealth Group Inc., Optum Inc., OptumRx Inc. and OptumInsight Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 23, 2024, 3:31 PM

