Who Got The Work

Sarah Crooks of Perkins Coie has entered an appearance for Lumen Technologies, formerly known as CenturyLink, and other defendants in a pending false advertising class action related to the company's 'Price For Life' promotions. The complaint, filed Nov. 24 in Oregon District Court by Tim Quenelle PC; Sugerman Dahab; and Tycko & Zavareei, contends that the defendants failed to timely provide customers with price increase notices. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Adrienne Nelson, is 3:23-cv-01739, Civelli et al v. Lumen Technologies, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

January 08, 2024, 10:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Rosing

Jarrett Civelli

Jeffrey Haagenson

Plaintiffs

Tycko & Zavareei

Tim Quenelle, PC

David F. Sugerman Attorney, PC

Sugerman Dahab

defendants

CenturyLink Communications, LLC

Lumen Technologies, Inc.

Lumen Technologies, Inc.

Qwest Corporation

Qwest Services Corporation

Centurylink Communicatons, LLC

Qwest Broadband Services, Inc.

Qwest Broadband Services, Inc. d/b/a Centurylink

Qwest Corporation d/b/a Centurylink Qc

defendant counsels

Perkins Coie

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract