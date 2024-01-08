Sarah Crooks of Perkins Coie has entered an appearance for Lumen Technologies, formerly known as CenturyLink, and other defendants in a pending false advertising class action related to the company's 'Price For Life' promotions. The complaint, filed Nov. 24 in Oregon District Court by Tim Quenelle PC; Sugerman Dahab; and Tycko & Zavareei, contends that the defendants failed to timely provide customers with price increase notices. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Adrienne Nelson, is 3:23-cv-01739, Civelli et al v. Lumen Technologies, Inc. et al.
Telecommunications
January 08, 2024, 10:10 AM