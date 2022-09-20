New Suit - Product Liability

CVS Health, Rite Aid, Walgreens and Walmart were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Tuesday in Connecticut District Court. The suit, brought by Drubner Hartley Mengacci & Hellman and other attorneys on behalf of multiple municipalities in Connecticut, seeks to hold the defendants liable for allegedly contributing to the opioid epidemic by failing to prevent the diversion of prescribed narcotics. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01184, City of Waterbury et al. v. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 20, 2022, 7:11 PM