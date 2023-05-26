Who Got The Work

Jaclyn Palmerson of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has entered an appearance for Catalent, a manufacturer and service provider to the pharmaceutical sector, and its top officials in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed Feb. 24 in New Jersey District Court by Labaton Sucharow, accuses the defendants of concealing the fact that COVID-19-related profits were beginning to decline as the pandemic waned. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert Kirsch, is 3:23-cv-01108, City Of Warwick Retirement System v. Catalent, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 26, 2023, 10:53 AM

Plaintiffs

City Of Warwick Retirement System

Plaintiffs

Labaton Sucharow

defendants

Catalent, Inc.

Alessandro Maselli

John Chiminski

Thomas Castellano

defendant counsels

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws