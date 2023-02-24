New Suit - Securities Class Action

Catalent, a manufacturer and service provider to the pharmaceutical sector, and its top officers were slapped with a securities class action on Friday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Labaton Sucharow, accuses the defendants of concealing the fact that COVID-19-related profits were beginning to decline as the pandemic waned. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01108, City of Warwick Retirement System v. Catalent Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 24, 2023, 6:26 PM