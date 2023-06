Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jones Walker on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against SP Ville Platte WWTP to Louisiana Western District Court. The complaint, considering a dispute over the construction of a water treatment plant, was filed by Ludeau Law on behalf of the City of Ville Platte. The case is 6:23-cv-00816, City of Ville Platte v. SP Ville Platte Wwtp, LLC.

Government

June 16, 2023, 7:23 PM

Plaintiffs

City of Ville Platte

defendants

SP Ville Platte Wwtp, LLC

defendant counsels

Jones Walker

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract