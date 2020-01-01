Who Got The Work

A team of attorneys from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom have stepped in as defense counsel to Unilever in a pending securities class action. The case, filed June 15 in New York Southern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and other counsel, centers on a 2020 resolution issued by Unilever subsidiary Ben & Jerry's to stop selling products in Palestinian territories that the ice cream seller's board considers to be illegally occupied by Israel. The defendants are accused of misleading investors regarding the resulting risks of reduced sales amid customer backlash. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, is 1:22-cv-05011, City of St. Clair Shores Police and Fire Retirement System v. Unilever PLC et al.