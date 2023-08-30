Who Got The Work

Latham & Watkins partner Kevin M. McDonough has entered an appearance for pool equipment manufacturer Hayward Holdings and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed Aug. 2 in New Jersey District Court by Seeger Weiss; Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd; and VanOverbeke Michaud & Timmony, accuses the defendants of artificially inflating Hayward's revenue through 'channel stuffing,' or sending distributors an excessive amount of product to create the illusion of increased demand. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William J. Martini, is 2:23-cv-04146, City Of Southfield Fire And Police Retirement System v. Hayward Holdings, Inc. et al.

New Jersey

August 30, 2023, 7:52 AM

Plaintiffs

City Of Southfield Fire And Police Retirement System

Plaintiffs

Seeger Weiss

defendants

Ccmp Capital Advisors, LP

Eifion Jones

Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Kevin Holleran

Msd Partners, L.P.

defendant counsels

Latham & Watkins

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws