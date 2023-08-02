Pool equipment manufacturer Hayward Holdings, CCMP Capital Advisors and other defendants were hit with a securities class action on Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Seeger Weiss, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and VanOverbeke Michaud & Timmony, accuses the defendants of artificially inflating Hayward's revenue through 'channel stuffing,' or sending distributors an excessive amount of product to create the illusion of increased demand. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04146, City of Southfield Fire and Police Retirement System v. Hayward Holdings Inc. et al.
New Jersey
August 02, 2023, 7:48 PM