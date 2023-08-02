New Suit - Securities Class Action

Pool equipment manufacturer Hayward Holdings, CCMP Capital Advisors and other defendants were hit with a securities class action on Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Seeger Weiss, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and VanOverbeke Michaud & Timmony, accuses the defendants of artificially inflating Hayward's revenue through 'channel stuffing,' or sending distributors an excessive amount of product to create the illusion of increased demand. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04146, City of Southfield Fire and Police Retirement System v. Hayward Holdings Inc. et al.

New Jersey

August 02, 2023, 7:48 PM

Plaintiffs

City Of Southfield Fire And Police Retirement System

Plaintiffs

Seeger Weiss

defendants

Ccmp Capital Advisors, LP

Eifion Jones

Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Kevin Holleran

Msd Partners, L.P.

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws