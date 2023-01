New Suit - Consumer

The City of Seattle sued Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors Monday in Washington Western District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Keller Rohrback LLP, is part of a wave of cases alleging that 2011-2022 Kia and Hyundai models lack engine immobilizers, a security device that makes it more difficult to start a vehicle without a key. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00098, City of Seattle v. Hyundai Motor America Inc et al.