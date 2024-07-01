Who Got The Work

Nicholas D. Kayhan, Alessandra M. Givens and Bailey J. Langner from King & Spalding have stepped in to represent Dow Chemical, a DowDuPont spin-off focused on materials science, in a pending environmental lawsuit. The case, filed May 13 in California Central District Court by SL Environmental Law Group on behalf of the City of Pomona, accuses the defendants of contaminating the water supply with trichloropropane. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald, is 2:24-cv-03957, City of Pomona v. The Dow Chemical Company, et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 01, 2024, 9:45 AM

Plaintiffs

City of Pomona

Plaintiffs

Sl Environmental Law Group PC

Sl Environmental Law Group

Defendants

Dow Chemical Company The

The Dow Chemical Company

Does

Shell USA, Inc.

defendant counsels

Wilson Turner Kosmo

King & Spalding

Nature of Claim: 245/for product liability claims