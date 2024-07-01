Nicholas D. Kayhan, Alessandra M. Givens and Bailey J. Langner from King & Spalding have stepped in to represent Dow Chemical, a DowDuPont spin-off focused on materials science, in a pending environmental lawsuit. The case, filed May 13 in California Central District Court by SL Environmental Law Group on behalf of the City of Pomona, accuses the defendants of contaminating the water supply with trichloropropane. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald, is 2:24-cv-03957, City of Pomona v. The Dow Chemical Company, et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
July 01, 2024, 9:45 AM