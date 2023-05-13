Who Got The Work

Baker Donelson shareholders Gary C. Shockley, Matt S. Mulqueen and Caldwell G. Collins are defending Knoxville, Tennessee-based Team Health Holdings and subsidiaries in an overbilling class action. The action, filed March 29 in Tennessee Eastern District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Lemmon Law Firm, brings RICO claims against the defendants in connection with an alleged scheme to 'upcode' and overbill insurance plans through its network of health care contractors. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Clifton L. Corker, is 3:23-cv-00111, City Of Plaquemine And Risk Management, Inc. v. Team Health Holdings, Inc. et al.

May 13, 2023, 11:52 AM

